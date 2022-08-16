Log In or Subscribe to read more
James Shiles has been named senior vice president of Walker & Dunlop’s capital markets team Shiles is based in the company’s New York City office and will work with Susan Mello, executive vice president of the team, on...
CARROLL, which last year had acquired 34 apartment properties with 13,000 units, completed the purchase of 12 properties with 4,000 units this year through June Its acquisitions so far this year total $11 billion Meanwhile, it's sold $15 billion of...
Will Beam has joined Mesirow as managing director of acquisitions at its Mesirow Institutional Real Estate Direct Investments operation Beam joins the Chicago financial services company from Magnolia Capital, also of Chicago, where he was managing...
Avi Kollenscher has joined Nightingale Properties as an executive vice president charged with helping oversee its development, leasing and portfolio management efforts Kollenscher joins the New York real estate company from the Related Cos, where he...
JLL Capital Markets has hired Daniel Digerness as a director in the company’s Phoenix office, where he will provide debt and equity advisory in Phoenix and throughout the Southwestern part of the country Digerness joins the company from...
Jason Kim has been named partner in the real estate practice of law firm Loeb & Loeb He joins the firm’s New York office from White and Williams, where he was partner He previously was counsel at McLaughlin & Stern, and before that was...
Alternative lender Parkview Financial, which focuses on providing bridge and construction loans, primarily against apartment properties, is opening an originations office in Seattle to serve the Pacific Northwest region It’s hired Blake...
CBRE Investment Management has hired Trevor Eden as senior director of the transactions team in its Americas Logistics Operator division Eden will be sourcing, underwriting, negotiating and closing on logistics investments in the country’s...
Berkadia has named Sabrina Solomiany to lead the company’s new medical and life-sciences specialty group The new group will advise on investment sales, debt placement and joint venture equity deals for investors in medical offices, hospitals,...