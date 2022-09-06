Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real estate investment manager the Meridian Group has launched a construction operation, Meridian Construction Group The unit is designed to support the Bethesda, Md, company’s portfolio and pipeline of development and investment properties It...
Bonaventure has named long-time real estate finance executive Barry H Bass as chief financial officer Bass most recently was chief financial officer of Holistic Industries, a cannabis grower and marketer in Potomac, Md, but before that had been with...
Matin Roshan has been named vice president at Dekel Capital, where he will be originating, structuring and executing debt and equity transactions Roshan joins the Los Angeles company from Quantum Capital Partners of Beverly Hills, Calif, where he...
A10 Capital has hired John H Jardine as executive vice president of originations Jardine, who’s based in the Boise, Idaho, lender’s Dallas office, joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was director and senior loan originator in Dallas He...
James Shiles has been named senior vice president of Walker & Dunlop’s capital markets team Shiles is based in the company’s New York City office and will work with Susan Mello, executive vice president of the team, on...
CARROLL, which last year had acquired 34 apartment properties with 13,000 units, completed the purchase of 12 properties with 4,000 units this year through June Its acquisitions so far this year total $11 billion Meanwhile, it's sold $15 billion of...
Will Beam has joined Mesirow as managing director of acquisitions at its Mesirow Institutional Real Estate Direct Investments operation Beam joins the Chicago financial services company from Magnolia Capital, also of Chicago, where he was managing...
Avi Kollenscher has joined Nightingale Properties as an executive vice president charged with helping oversee its development, leasing and portfolio management efforts Kollenscher joins the New York real estate company from the Related Cos, where he...
JLL Capital Markets has hired Daniel Digerness as a director in the company’s Phoenix office, where he will provide debt and equity advisory in Phoenix and throughout the Southwestern part of the country Digerness joins the company from...