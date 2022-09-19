Log In or Subscribe to read more
Whitson Huffman, Capital Square Realty Advisors’ chief strategy and investment officer, has been named co-chief executive of the Glen Allen, Va, investment manager Huffman had joined the company in 2018 as vice president of acquisitions He...
Greystone has hired Michael Afentoullis as managing director in its St Louis office, where he’ll help arrange capital for multifamily, self-storage, office, industrial and retail properties, particularly in the Midwest Afentoullis joins from...
Newmark has hired Justin Grilli as senior managing director of the company’s Oakland and Walnut Creek, Calif, offices, where he will focus on representing developers, investors and tenants on leasing, sales and financing transactions as well...
Commercial Observer Rudin Management has hired Mehul Patel to oversee the company’s New York City real estate portfolio Patel joins the company from Midtown Equities, where was chief operating officer At Rudin, one of the largest privately...
James Huckaby, who had been with Goldman Sachs for more than 21 years, most recently as managing director and head of its multifamily platform, has joined Meridian Group as partner and chief investment officer of its residential and industrial...
Newmark has hired Allison DiGiovanni as executive vice president and market leader of its Mid-Atlantic region, charged with business development and strategic planning in the company’s Washington, DC, office DiGiovanni joins Newmark from MRP...
Real estate investment manager the Meridian Group has launched a construction operation, Meridian Construction Group The unit is designed to support the Bethesda, Md, company’s portfolio and pipeline of development and investment properties It...
Bonaventure has named long-time real estate finance executive Barry H Bass as chief financial officer Bass most recently was chief financial officer of Holistic Industries, a cannabis grower and marketer in Potomac, Md, but before that had been with...
Matin Roshan has been named vice president at Dekel Capital, where he will be originating, structuring and executing debt and equity transactions Roshan joins the Los Angeles company from Quantum Capital Partners of Beverly Hills, Calif, where he...