Log In or Subscribe to read more
Berkadia has hired Chris McGraw as managing director of its tax-credit syndication division, where he will identify and manage relationships between developers and Berkadia Prior to joining the company, McGraw was regional manager of low-income...
Michael McDonald and Jonathan Napper, two long-time investment-sales professionals who long had been with Eastdil Secured, have joined JLL Capital Markets as senior managing directors in its investment sales and advisory unit The two most recently...
JLL’s valuation advisory group has hired Jim O’Leary as executive vice president of its Chicago office, where he will lead industrial valuation efforts throughout the city as well as the Midwest O’Leary joins the brokerage from...
Investment manager Harrison Street has hired three investor-relations executives, building that team to 20 professionals The Chicago company, which has $50 billion of assets under management and pursues real estate and infrastructure investments,...
Whitson Huffman, Capital Square Realty Advisors’ chief strategy and investment officer, has been named co-chief executive of the Glen Allen, Va, investment manager Huffman had joined the company in 2018 as vice president of acquisitions He...
Greystone has hired Michael Afentoullis as managing director in its St Louis office, where he’ll help arrange capital for multifamily, self-storage, office, industrial and retail properties, particularly in the Midwest Afentoullis joins from...
Newmark has hired Justin Grilli as senior managing director of the company’s Oakland and Walnut Creek, Calif, offices, where he will focus on representing developers, investors and tenants on leasing, sales and financing transactions as well...
Commercial Observer Rudin Management has hired Mehul Patel to oversee the company’s New York City real estate portfolio Patel joins the company from Midtown Equities, where was chief operating officer At Rudin, one of the largest privately...
James Huckaby, who had been with Goldman Sachs for more than 21 years, most recently as managing director and head of its multifamily platform, has joined Meridian Group as partner and chief investment officer of its residential and industrial...