Log In or Subscribe to read more
John Kevill, a long-time veteran of the commercial real estate investment advisory business, has launched his own transaction and advisory company, Solitude Cove Capital Kevill, who is based in Washington, DC, most recently was president of Avison...
Jeffrey S Mooallem, who was president and chief executive of the Gazit Horizons Inc unit of Gazit Globe, has been named chief operating officer of Urban Edge Properties Mooallem will step in effective Jan 9 and replace Chris Weilminster, who is...
Greystone has hired AJ Walker as managing director of the CMBS team at the company’s Chicago office, where he will focus on originating loans Walker joins from Wells Fargo Bank where he was a director and led the company’s origination...
JLL Capital Markets has hired Dan Gillard as managing director of its multi-housing debt advisory team, where he will focus on arranging debt financing for apartment properties across the country Gillard, who is based in Philadelphia, joined from...
Michael J Schall, who has been president and chief executive of Essex Property Trust since 2011, will be retiring effective March 31 He’ll stay on in a part-time role and remain on the company’s board But he’ll be replaced as...
Berkadia has hired Chris McGraw as managing director of its tax-credit syndication division, where he will identify and manage relationships between developers and Berkadia Prior to joining the company, McGraw was regional manager of low-income...
Long-time CMBS and commercial real estate debt professional Richard Hill has joined Cohen & Steers as senior vice president and head of real estate strategy and research Hill most recently was head of US equity, CMBS and commercial real estate...
Michael McDonald and Jonathan Napper, two long-time investment-sales professionals who long had been with Eastdil Secured, have joined JLL Capital Markets as senior managing directors in its investment sales and advisory unit The two most recently...
JLL’s valuation advisory group has hired Jim O’Leary as executive vice president of its Chicago office, where he will lead industrial valuation efforts throughout the city as well as the Midwest O’Leary joins the brokerage from...