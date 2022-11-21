Log In or Subscribe to read more
Fitch Ratings has downgraded six classes of WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2013-C14, as it expects the deal to suffer greater losses than previously had expected Those increased losses are driven primarily by the $110 million loan piece secured by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The ratings of CMBS deals with loans against properties in the path of Hurricane Ian likely won’t be impacted, according to Fitch Ratings, because of requirements for property insurance coverage and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The likelihood that the $195 million mortgage against the Valencia Town Center shopping mall in Southern California won’t be retired when it comes due in January has contributed to Fitch...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fitch Ratings has downgraded five classes of COMM, 2012-CCRE1, because of concerns it has with the ability of two large mall loans to get refinanced by their maturity The transaction has been whittled down...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fitch Ratings has downgraded five principal-paying classes and one interest-only class of UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2013-C6, because it has increased losses it expects to result from the...
Fitch Ratings has downgraded three classes of COMM, 2013-CCRE13, because of the higher losses it expects to result from the resolution of its second largest collateral asset, an $8203 million piece of a $2552 million loan against 175 West Jackson...
Fitch Ratings once again has downgraded class D of WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2014-C22, because it has increased its estimate of losses tied to the $955 million loan against a portfolio of four office buildings with 982,483 square feet in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Continued troubles at the Providence Place Mall in Rhode Island’s capital city has prompted Kroll Bond Rating Agency to downgrade four of the five rake classes in DBUBS, 2011-LC3, that are tied to a...
Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded four classes of WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2011-C5, in part because of losses that could result from the ultimate resolution of the $6725 million loan against the Arbor Walk and Palms Crossing...