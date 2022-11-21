Log In or Subscribe to read more
John M Prugh, who has been in a senior executive position at Alex Brown Realty since 1976, has retired Prugh had served most recently as chairman of the Baltimore investment manager and since 1984 was its president and chief executive He had stepped...
Ken Mulrane has joined Rubenstein Partners to lead its investment sales team in the Southeast Mulrane is charged with identifying and executing acquisition and disposition opportunities in the region, primarily in such markets as Atlanta, Tampa,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Donald Sheets, a long-time industry professional, is shifting full time to the academic world Sheets is managing director and portfolio manager of Broadshore Capital Partners’ special situations debt...
Newmark has hired Tony Malk as executive managing director of its lodging capital markets group, where he will focus on hotel and resort transactions Malk joins the company from Hodges Ward Elliot, where he led that company’s West Coast hotel...
Viking Partners has named Jordan Meehan acquisitions manager in its recently opened Denver office Meehan joins the Cincinnati investment manager from Baceline Group, a Denver investor in retail properties, where he was senior acquisitions associate...
Nat Heald has been hired as executive vice president of CBRE’s capital markets team, where he will focus on institutional sales of retail properties throughout the Northeast Heald joins from JLL, where he was managing director of its capital...
John Kevill, a long-time veteran of the commercial real estate investment advisory business, has launched his own transaction and advisory company, Solitude Cove Capital Kevill, who is based in Washington, DC, most recently was president of Avison...
Jeffrey S Mooallem, who was president and chief executive of the Gazit Horizons Inc unit of Gazit Globe, has been named chief operating officer of Urban Edge Properties Mooallem will step in effective Jan 9 and replace Chris Weilminster, who is...
Greystone has hired AJ Walker as managing director of the CMBS team at the company’s Chicago office, where he will focus on originating loans Walker joins from Wells Fargo Bank where he was a director and led the company’s origination...