Haven Realty Capital has formed a venture with JPMorgan Global Alternatives that has earmarked $415 million of equity to the build-to-rent sector Haven Realty is a Los Angeles investor that pursues single-family rentals as well as conventional...
Arden Group and Wafra Inc have formed a venture to pursue investments in what the companies refer to as "industrial service facilities," which would include outdoor storage yards It is aiming to acquire up to $1 billion of properties in the...
Walker & Dunlop has formed a partnership with Kayne Anderson Real Estate that will originate loans, specifically against apartment properties with between five and 99 units each Walker & Dunlop has been originating small-balance loans for a...
Dallas Morning News Highwoods Properties has become an equity partner in a pair of office projects that are currently under construction in the Dallas area The Raleigh, NC, REIT injected a total of $130 million of equity into 23Springs, a...
London investment manager Legal & General Capital has committed an initial $500 million of capital to a venture it has formed with Ancora Partners LLC, a Durham, NC, developer, that will pursue life-sciences, research and development and...
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has capitalized a Rockpoint Group-sponsored investment platform with the capacity to make roughly $2 billion of investments in industrial properties The vehicle primarily will develop properties in high...
ShopOne Centers REIT Inc is looking to supercharge its purchase of grocery-anchored shopping centers It's formed a venture with London investment manager Pantheon and another institutional investor that has the capacity to make more than $1 billion...
Varde Partners has formed a venture with Hawkins Way Capital, a Los Angeles investment manager that pursues value-add strategies, to pursue opportunities involving distressed and value-add hotel and residential assets The venture aims to acquire...
Bridge Industrial has formed a venture with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to develop industrial properties in certain major markets across the United States The venture has allocated $11 billion to developing industrial properties that it...