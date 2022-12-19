Log In or Subscribe to read more
JLL Capital Markets has named Ketan Patel managing director in its hotels and hospitality group, where he’ll focus on investment sales involving select-service properties Patel, who is based in the company’s Washington, DC, office,...
JLL has hired Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay as senior director and associate, respectively, in the company’s Phoenix office Both joined from Cushman & Wakefield, where Oliver was a director and Nebeker-Hay was a senior financial...
PGIM Real Estate has hired Shaunak Tanna, an 18-year lending industry veteran, as executive director and head of structured debt originations for the East and Midwest regions In addition, the investment manager, with $2068 billion of assets under...
Stream Realty Partners has hired Phil Geiger as managing director in Chicago, where he will help to lead the company’s office tenant representation team Geiger joins from JLL, where he had been since 2004, starting as an associate and...
Ankit Patel, who had led the financial and strategic planning functions at Ventas Inc, has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer of BioMed Realty Patel, who had been with Ventas for a total of 12 years, replaces John Lu,...
Kristi Nootens has been named co-head of CP Capital, a New York investment manager specializing in the apartment sector Nootens has been with the company, which has $12 billion of assets under management, for the past 10 years, most recently as vice...
John M Prugh, who has been in a senior executive position at Alex Brown Realty since 1976, has retired Prugh had served most recently as chairman of the Baltimore investment manager and since 1984 was its president and chief executive He had stepped...
Ken Mulrane has joined Rubenstein Partners to lead its investment sales team in the Southeast Mulrane is charged with identifying and executing acquisition and disposition opportunities in the region, primarily in such markets as Atlanta, Tampa,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Donald Sheets, a long-time industry professional, is shifting full time to the academic world Sheets is managing director and portfolio manager of Broadshore Capital Partners’ special situations debt...