Northmarq has hired Lindsey Fahey as vice president in the company’s Denver office, where her responsibilities will include handling financings, property valuations and sales of development sites in Colorado Fahey joins from Cypress Equity...
Tina Ramos has been named chief investment officer of Missner Group, a Chicago-area developer Ramos joins from PCCP LLC, which she had been since 2014 and most recently was senior vice president At Missner, which has developed more than 20 million...
CBRE has hired Patricia Loveall and Jason Rosauer as executive vice presidents in the company’s Seattle office, where they will focus on industrial property leasing and sales They’ll also handle the sale of office properties and land...
Avison Young has named James Griffis principal in its Las Vegas office, where he will provide capital markets advisory services for existing and planned properties in the Las Vegas and California regions Griffis joins from CBRE, where he was first...
Stifel Financial Corp has hired a group of former Credit Suisse executives to launch an agency structured products group that will originate loans under various housing-finance agencies and securitize Ginnie Mae project loans The group is led by...
Colliers has hired Ken Manke as executive vice president of its enterprise clients and occupier services team, where he will be responsible for tenant representation, transaction advisory and project management Manke joined from CBRE, where he spent...
Douglas Harmon and Adam Spies, among the most-active investment-sales brokers in the country, have joined Newmark Group as co-heads of US capital markets They’ve joined the unit’s other co-heads, Kevin Shannon and Robert Griffin, and...
JLL Capital Markets has hired Luc Whitlock as director in its multi-housing investment sales and advisory team, where he will focus on investment sales throughout Southern California Whitlock joins from Matthews Real Estate Investment Services,...
Hudson Realty Capital has named Brandon Eustace as managing director of FHA originations He joins the New York investment manager from NewPoint Real Estate Capital, where he was director of development for its Federal Housing Administration, or FHA,...