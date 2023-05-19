Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The servicer of the $275 million mortgage against the fee interest in the Row Hotel, formerly the Milford Plaza at 700 Eighth Ave in Manhattan, has deemed its advances to no longer be recoverable As a...
REBusiness Online Lightstone Group has completed construction of the 303-room Moxy Hotel in Manhattan’s Lower East Side The property, at 145 Bowery St, includes a Japanese restaurant, rooftop bar, nightclub, lobby café, coworking spaces and...
REBusiness Online J&L Cos has completed construction on Fifty-Five Union, a 403-unit apartment property in the Iron Bound neighborhood of Newark, NJ Leasing is underway at the property, which has a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group and Fontainebleau Development has wrapped up construction on Manor Hialeah, a 642-unit apartment property in Hialeah, Fla Work on the apartments began nearly two years ago The property...
South Florida Business Journal Compson Associates has proposed building the Aletto at Sanborn Square office and retail project in downtown Boca Raton, Fla The local developer wants to build the property on a 131-acre site at 110, 120, 132 and 136...
Crain’s New York Business New York City government officials are itching to develop a program to replace the now-expired 421-a tax abatement, which had provided tax breaks to developers for including affordable units in their apartment...
The Real Deal Starwood Property Trust is expected to take the Shops at the LondonHouse, a 30,000-square-foot retail property along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, through foreclosure The Miami mortgage REIT last quarter had placed a $42 million...
Crain’s Chicago Business Groupon is terminating its 300,000-square-foot lease at 600 West Chicago Ave, a 16 million-sf office property in Chicago The online marketplace paid $96 million to exit its lease next January The deal originally was...
Houston Business Journal The dual-branded Hyatt Place Houston Medical Center and Hyatt House Houston Medical Center opened its doors this week The 14-story property, with 298 rooms at 7329 Fannin St in Houston, is the first dual-branded property by...