Lingerfelt has named Henry “Hank” Loughran managing director and head of capital markets and investor relations Loughran joins the Richmond, Va, investment manager from Bonaventure, also of Richmond, where he had similar...
Jeff Furber, who has helmed AEW Capital Management for most of his 26 years with the Boston investment manager, is retiring at the end of the year Furber had joined the company in 1997 and previously had been president of Winthrop Management of...
Newmark has named long-time multifamily lending specialist John Ward vice chairman of its multifamily capital markets group Ward, who reports to Sharon Karaffa, vice chairman and co-head of production in the group, joined from KeyBank, where he was...
CJ Kelly, a 20-year real estate finance industry veteran, has joined JLL Capital Markets as managing director in its Atlanta office, where he’ll focus on debt and equity advisory assignments Kelly joins from CBRE, where he spent the last 10...
CrowdStreet has named Jack Chandler interim chief executive, replacing Tore Steen, who had co-founded the crowdfunding platform in 2014 Chandler, who has been on the Austin, Texas, company’s board of advisors since 2020, had been chairman and...
CBRE has hired Mike Higgins as a senior vice president in the company’s Phoenix office, where he will partner with the institutional multifamily team Prior to joining CBRE, Higgins was with JLL as a senior director where he handled more than...
DLP Capital has named Tom Hallock chief lending officer as it gears up to expand its lending platform Hallock, a 35-year industry veteran, most recently was head of loan products at PeerStreet, a crowdfunding platform that filed for bankruptcy last...
Newmark has hired Pat Devine as senior managing director in the company’s Phoenix office, where he will focus on office leasing Devine previously worked for Artis REIT as senior vice president, where he managed a 6 million-square-foot...
Rob Walters, a 26-year veteran of the commercial real estate investment-sales sector who most recently was principal of Avison Young, has joined Eastdil Secured as managing director to lead its data-center and digital-infrastructure business In his...