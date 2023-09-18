Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Mogharebi Group has opened its first office in Portland, Ore, and has hired James Giblin as senior vice president to lead it Giblin brings nearly 40 years of experience to the Costa Mesa, Calif, multifamily advisory firm, most of which was spent...
JLL has named David Carlos as vice chairman and head of its nonprofit, education and government practice unit Carlos will be based out of the brokerage giant’s Manhattan office He joins the company from Savills, where he served as vice...
CBRE has hired Jason Stein as vice president of the brokerage’s debt and structured finance team in its Saddle Brook, NJ, office Stein joins CBRE from Greystone where he also served as a vice president At Greystone, he originated more than...
PGIM Real Estate has named Cathy Marcus and Raimondo Amabile co-chief executives, effective Oct 1 The two will effectively replace Eric Adler, who has been named president and chief executive of PGIM Private Alternatives, a newly formed unit PGIM, a...
Lingerfelt has named Henry “Hank” Loughran managing director and head of capital markets and investor relations Loughran joins the Richmond, Va, investment manager from Bonaventure, also of Richmond, where he had similar...
Jeff Furber, who has helmed AEW Capital Management for most of his 26 years with the Boston investment manager, is retiring at the end of the year Furber had joined the company in 1997 and previously had been president of Winthrop Management of...
Newmark has named long-time multifamily lending specialist John Ward vice chairman of its multifamily capital markets group Ward, who reports to Sharon Karaffa, vice chairman and co-head of production in the group, joined from KeyBank, where he was...
CJ Kelly, a 20-year real estate finance industry veteran, has joined JLL Capital Markets as managing director in its Atlanta office, where he’ll focus on debt and equity advisory assignments Kelly joins from CBRE, where he spent the last 10...
CrowdStreet has named Jack Chandler interim chief executive, replacing Tore Steen, who had co-founded the crowdfunding platform in 2014 Chandler, who has been on the Austin, Texas, company’s board of advisors since 2020, had been chairman and...