Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal PGIM Real Estate has sold 355 Alhambra, a 222,757-square-foot office building in Coral Gables, Fla, for $90 million, or about $40403/sf The Newark, NJ, company sold the 16-story property to an affiliate of Princeton...
Portland Business Journal Spear Street Capital has paid $41 million, or $34715/sf, for the 118,104-square-foot Leland James office building in Portland, Ore The San Francisco company purchased the property from ABS Real Estate Investments, which had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sherwood Real Estate Partners has acquired a 40,000-square-foot airplane hangar at 3507 Jack Northrop Ave at Hawthorne Municipal Airport in the Southern California city of Hawthorne The Santa Monica, Calif,...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Blackfin Real Estate Investors has paid $288 million, or $144,000/unit, for the 200-unit Pines at Carolina Place apartment property in Pineville, NC The Arlington, Va, company purchased the property from an...
South Florida Business Journal J Milton & Associates has paid $2894 million, or about $243,193/unit, for the 119-unit Shamrock of Sunrise apartment property in Sunrise, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, company purchased the four-story property from an...
Willamette Week Menashe Properties has paid $136 million, or $7402/sf, for the American Bank Building, a 183,735-square-foot office property in Portland, Ore The local investor purchased the property from an affiliate of Lionstone Investments of...
WP Carey Inc, among the largest REITs focusing on the net-leased property sector, is quitting the office-owning business It's spinning off 59 of its properties through a newly formed company charged with eventually disposing of those properties and...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Stockbridge Capital Group has bought the Alexan Park 82nd Apartments, a 368-unit complex in Doral, Fla, for $156 million, or about $423,913/unit The San Francisco company purchased the four-story...
The Real Deal Gene Staples has paid $30 million, or $9934/sf, for International Tower, a 302,000-square-foot office property in Chicago The local investor purchased the property from an affiliate of Bridge Investment Group, which was represented by...