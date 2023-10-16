Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tom Rugg, a 19-year mortgage-lending industry veteran, who most recently was managing director of Deutsche Bank Securities’ large-loan originations group, has joined CBRE as vice chair and co-head of its US large loans operation Rugg,...
Andrew Mathias, who has been with SL Green Realty Corp for 24 years and has served as its president since 2007, is leaving at the end of the year His post will be filled on an interim basis by Marc Holliday, the New York REIT’s chairman and...
Rob Kukulka, a 35-year veteran of the commercial real estate business, has been named capital markets adviser for the Middle East by TruAmerica Multifamily Kukulka most recently had been global head of capital markets and deputy chief operating...
Connor Kidd, president of the Swig Co, has been named chief executive, replacing Jim Carbone Kidd had joined the San Francisco investment company in 2009 and was put in charge of its asset management function in 2019 He was named president, then a...
Bonaventure has named Andy Marshall as senior vice president and head of capital markets, putting him in charge of the apartment developer’s capital-raising and investor-relations efforts Marshall, a 23-year industry veteran, joined the...
CBRE has named James Millon, who had joined the company in 2016 and most recently served as vice chair and co-head of US large loans, as president of its US debt and structured finance operation, effective Nov 1 In his new post, Millon will oversee...
The Mogharebi Group has opened its first office in Portland, Ore, and has hired James Giblin as senior vice president to lead it Giblin brings nearly 40 years of experience to the Costa Mesa, Calif, multifamily advisory firm, most of which was spent...
JLL has named David Carlos as vice chairman and head of its nonprofit, education and government practice unit Carlos will be based out of the brokerage giant’s Manhattan office He joins the company from Savills, where he served as vice...
CBRE has hired Jason Stein as vice president of the brokerage’s debt and structured finance team in its Saddle Brook, NJ, office Stein joins CBRE from Greystone where he also served as a vice president At Greystone, he originated more than...