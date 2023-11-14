Log In or Subscribe to read more
Greystone has hired Charlie Mentzer and Brad Waite as senior managing directors in Atlanta, where they will originate loans against multifamily properties throughout the country Mentzer and Waite are joining Greystone from Capital One, where they...
Wall Street Journal Lisa Silverstein, daughter of Larry Silverstein, founder of Silverstein Properties, has been named the company’s chief executive She’s been with the company for 28 years, most recently serving as vice chairman She...
Rudin Management Co, a family-owned property company in New York that was founded nearly 100 years ago, has named the next generation to oversee its operation Samantha Rudin Earls and Michael Rudin, children of the company’s current chief...
Jason Parr and Scott MacDonald, two seasoned multifamily investment-sales specialists who most recently were with Cushman & Wakefield, have joined Berkadia’s San Francisco office Parr, who had been with Cushman since 2008 and was executive...
Walker & Dunlop Inc has named Warren Horvath managing director on its affordable-housing team, where he will be responsible for arranging equity against those properties He joins the Bethesda, Md, company from Pennrose, a Philadelphia developer...
CBRE has hired DJ Elefant as vice president of the brokerage’s debt and structured finance team, where he will focus on arranging financing for multifamily and seniors-housing properties He joins from Greystone, where he had arranged loans for...
Kelly Follain, chief operating officer of PGIM Real Estate’s agency-lending business, has been named head of the operation, effective Jan 1 She replaces Mike McRoberts, who had joined PGIM in 2011 after a nearly 20-year career at Freddie Mac...
Tom Rugg, a 19-year mortgage-lending industry veteran, who most recently was managing director of Deutsche Bank Securities’ large-loan originations group, has joined CBRE as vice chair and co-head of its US large loans operation Rugg,...
Andrew Mathias, who has been with SL Green Realty Corp for 24 years and has served as its president since 2007, is leaving at the end of the year His post will be filled on an interim basis by Marc Holliday, the New York REIT’s chairman and...