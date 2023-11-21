Log In or Subscribe to read more
Two seasoned retail-property sales executives have joined CBRE Capital Markets’ Philadelphia office from JLL Capital Markets The two, Christopher Munley and Colin Behr, will also work closely with CBRE National Retail Partners on offerings in...
David Lipson, president of North America for Savills, has been named the brokerage’s chief executive of North America, succeeding Mitchell E Rudin, who has been named chairman of North America The moves are effective Jan 1 Lipson had joined...
Greystone has hired Charlie Mentzer and Brad Waite as senior managing directors in Atlanta, where they will originate loans against multifamily properties throughout the country Mentzer and Waite are joining Greystone from Capital One, where they...
Wall Street Journal Lisa Silverstein, daughter of Larry Silverstein, founder of Silverstein Properties, has been named the company’s chief executive She’s been with the company for 28 years, most recently serving as vice chairman She...
Rudin Management Co, a family-owned property company in New York that was founded nearly 100 years ago, has named the next generation to oversee its operation Samantha Rudin Earls and Michael Rudin, children of the company’s current chief...
Jason Parr and Scott MacDonald, two seasoned multifamily investment-sales specialists who most recently were with Cushman & Wakefield, have joined Berkadia’s San Francisco office Parr, who had been with Cushman since 2008 and was executive...
Walker & Dunlop Inc has named Warren Horvath managing director on its affordable-housing team, where he will be responsible for arranging equity against those properties He joins the Bethesda, Md, company from Pennrose, a Philadelphia developer...
CBRE has hired DJ Elefant as vice president of the brokerage’s debt and structured finance team, where he will focus on arranging financing for multifamily and seniors-housing properties He joins from Greystone, where he had arranged loans for...
Kelly Follain, chief operating officer of PGIM Real Estate’s agency-lending business, has been named head of the operation, effective Jan 1 She replaces Mike McRoberts, who had joined PGIM in 2011 after a nearly 20-year career at Freddie Mac...