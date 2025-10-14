Log In or Subscribe to read more
CALCAP Advisors has paid $30 million, or $265,486/unit, for the 113-unit Solana Place at Carlton Commons apartment property in Casa Grande, Ariz, about 51 miles south of Phoenix The Pasadena, Calif, investor bought the property, at 18 South Boniface...
Commercial Observer A venture of Seastone Capital and Greenmont Group has paid $215 million, or $383,928/unit, for the 56-unit apartment property at 364 Lincoln Place in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn, NY The venture acquired the building...
South Florida Business Journal Cofe Properties has paid $2688 million, or $244/sf, for Milam Dairy Commerce Center I & II, a two-building industrial property in Miami The local company purchased the 110,166-square-foot property from Prudence...
Triad Business Journal Waterstone Properties has bought the 151,371-square-foot Golden Gate shopping center in Greensboro, NC, for $202 million, or $13345/sf The Needham, Mass, company purchased the retail property from an affiliate of The Bedrin...
Triangle Business Journal Beacon Partners has bought the 181,000-square-foot Dock 1053 mixed-use development in Raleigh, NC, for $35 million, or $19337/sf The Charlotte, NC, developer purchased the property from Grubb Ventures of Raleigh It was...
The Real Deal Terreno Realty has sold the 603,000-square-foot industrial property at 130 Interstate Blvd in South Brunswick, NJ, for $144 million, or $23881/sf The San Francisco REIT developed the property on a site it purchased in 2010 for $225...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Cohen Asset Management has paid $6025 million, or $15981/sf, for the 377,000-square-foot second phase of 303 Logistics in Litchfield Park, Ariz, a suburb of Phoenix The Los Angeles...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica has paid $3875 million, or $230,654/unit, for North Creek, a 168-unit apartment property in the Denver suburb of Thornton, Colo The Los Angeles investor acquired the property, at 700 West 91st...
The volume of data center sales transaction volume declined during the first half by nearly two-thirds to $754 million from $2 billion a year ago, according to JLL That data, however, woefully understates the true level of activity in the sector,...