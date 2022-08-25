Log In or Subscribe to read more
David Cheek and Bruce Lane, who had co-founded the Meridian Group in 1993, have taken on the roles of chairman and vice chairman as part of the company’s succession plan Mark King, the Bethesda, Md, investment manager’s chief operating...
Martha Nay, who had joined JLL in 2019 when the company had acquired HFF, has been named to head its newly formed multi-housing investment-sales advisory team in Boston The team’s other members are Kellie Coveney and Jacqueline Meagher, both...
American Campus Communities Inc has named Jennifer Beese, who has served as chief operating officer since 2017, to the additional post of president She replaces Jim Hopke, who has retired He had been the Austin, Texas, REIT’s president since 2017...
Haven Realty Capital has hired Eric J Kim as managing director and head of capital markets Kim joined the Los Angeles owner and operator of multifamily and single-family rental properties, from Realty Algo, a Los Angeles investor in single-family...
CGI Real Estate Investment Strategies has hired Michael DiSimone, a 15-year property acquisitions veteran, as its director of acquisitions as it launches an effort to broaden its geographical reach The Los Angeles investor, which historically has...
The Feil Organization has named Eric Lowenstein chief financial officer, reporting to Jeffrey Feil, chairman of the New York real estate developer Lowenstein joins the company, which owns properties in six states, from RWN Management, a New York...
John C Moe, a senior investment executive with Blackstone Group’s Equity Office Properties operation, has joined Colliers International as executive managing director and head of its San Francisco office Moe, a 32-year industry veteran, will...
Steve DeGennaro, a seasoned corporate finance executive, has been named chief financial officer of Marcus & Millichap, replacing Marty Louie, who late last year was named director of corporate initiatives In his new post, Louie, who had been...
Houston Business Journal Construction is underway on a 116,500-square-foot medical-office building in Houston Healthpeak Properties Inc is developing the five-story property at 7500 Fannin St It already is 36 percent preleased and will include a...