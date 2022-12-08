Log In or Subscribe to read more
Newmark has hired Jeff Pappas as senior managing director in the company’s Dallas office, where he will join the office tenant representation team Pappas is joining from Mohr Partners, a Dallas advisory company, where he was managing director He...
Harbor Group International has hired Michael Nathan as chief investment officer for office Nathan is a 20-year industry veteran who most recently was partner and managing principal of TKF Real Estate Investment, a New York investor that pursues...
JLL Capital Markets has hired Bill Krebsbach as senior director of its retail investment-sales advisory team, where he will advise clients on single-tenant and net-leased investment sales He’s also charged with developing relationships with...
John Carl III, a 20-plus year veteran of the opportunistic property investment arena, has joined BH Properties to head the Los Angeles company’s value-add acquisitions platform Carl is based in Dallas and charged with expanding BH...
David Cheek and Bruce Lane, who had co-founded the Meridian Group in 1993, have taken on the roles of chairman and vice chairman as part of the company’s succession plan Mark King, the Bethesda, Md, investment manager’s chief operating...
Martha Nay, who had joined JLL in 2019 when the company had acquired HFF, has been named to head its newly formed multi-housing investment-sales advisory team in Boston The team’s other members are Kellie Coveney and Jacqueline Meagher, both...
American Campus Communities Inc has named Jennifer Beese, who has served as chief operating officer since 2017, to the additional post of president She replaces Jim Hopke, who has retired He had been the Austin, Texas, REIT’s president since 2017...
Haven Realty Capital has hired Eric J Kim as managing director and head of capital markets Kim joined the Los Angeles owner and operator of multifamily and single-family rental properties, from Realty Algo, a Los Angeles investor in single-family...
CGI Real Estate Investment Strategies has hired Michael DiSimone, a 15-year property acquisitions veteran, as its director of acquisitions as it launches an effort to broaden its geographical reach The Los Angeles investor, which historically has...