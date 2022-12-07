Log In or Subscribe to read more
Christopher Honn, a seasoned specialist in seniors-housing lending, has been named managing director of senior housing originations at NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC Honn, who is based in Chicago, joined the Plano, Texas, lender from Regions Bank,...
JLL Capital Markets has hired Bill Krebsbach as senior director of its retail investment-sales advisory team, where he will advise clients on single-tenant and net-leased investment sales He’s also charged with developing relationships with...
John Carl III, a 20-plus year veteran of the opportunistic property investment arena, has joined BH Properties to head the Los Angeles company’s value-add acquisitions platform Carl is based in Dallas and charged with expanding BH...
David Cheek and Bruce Lane, who had co-founded the Meridian Group in 1993, have taken on the roles of chairman and vice chairman as part of the company’s succession plan Mark King, the Bethesda, Md, investment manager’s chief operating...
Berkadia has named Michael Conway senior director of its joint-venture equity and structured capital unit Conway joins the unit from Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, where he was vice president of equity capital markets He previously was...
Martha Nay, who had joined JLL in 2019 when the company had acquired HFF, has been named to head its newly formed multi-housing investment-sales advisory team in Boston The team’s other members are Kellie Coveney and Jacqueline Meagher, both...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has hired three veteran lending executives to build out its bridge-lending operation The Plano, Texas, lender, a venture of Meridian Capital Group and Barings LLC, hired Brian Skurnik as managing director and program...
American Campus Communities Inc has named Jennifer Beese, who has served as chief operating officer since 2017, to the additional post of president She replaces Jim Hopke, who has retired He had been the Austin, Texas, REIT’s president since 2017...
Haven Realty Capital has hired Eric J Kim as managing director and head of capital markets Kim joined the Los Angeles owner and operator of multifamily and single-family rental properties, from Realty Algo, a Los Angeles investor in single-family...