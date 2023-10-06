Log In or Subscribe to read more
MetLife Investment Management has raised $390 million of investor commitments for an investment vehicle targeting opportunities in the single-family rental sector The fund, MetLife Single-Family Rental Fund LP, is the first closed-end vehicle by...
Paul Donahue, a 35-year veteran of the commercial real estate sector, has joined Greystone as managing director He joins the company, a perennial top agency lender, from Grandbridge Real Estate Capital, where he was senior vice president and handled...
Northwind Group has hired Joe Weidt as director in its senior living and healthcare team, where he’s responsible for identifying and completing debt and equity transactions involving seniors and healthcare properties Weidt, who also will...
Harbor Group International has hired Michael Nathan as chief investment officer for office Nathan is a 20-year industry veteran who most recently was partner and managing principal of TKF Real Estate Investment, a New York investor that pursues...
Christopher Honn, a seasoned specialist in seniors-housing lending, has been named managing director of senior housing originations at NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC Honn, who is based in Chicago, joined the Plano, Texas, lender from Regions Bank,...
Berkadia has named Michael Conway senior director of its joint-venture equity and structured capital unit Conway joins the unit from Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, where he was vice president of equity capital markets He previously was...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has hired three veteran lending executives to build out its bridge-lending operation The Plano, Texas, lender, a venture of Meridian Capital Group and Barings LLC, hired Brian Skurnik as managing director and program...
Paramount Group Inc has named Wilbur Paes chief operating officer and Peter Brindley head of real estate Both are newly created positions Paes has been chief financial officer and treasurer of the New York office REIT since 2016 and will remain in...
Gerald D Hines, who in 1957 launched what has become one of the world’s best known developers, passed away yesterday at the age of 95 His son, Jeffrey C Hines, who is president and chief executive of Hines and has been named to the additional...