Gerald D Hines, who in 1957 launched what has become one of the world’s best known developers, passed away yesterday at the age of 95 His son, Jeffrey C Hines, who is president and chief executive of Hines and has been named to the additional...
Steve DeGennaro, a seasoned corporate finance executive, has been named chief financial officer of Marcus & Millichap, replacing Marty Louie, who late last year was named director of corporate initiatives In his new post, Louie, who had been...
Houston Business Journal Construction is underway on a 116,500-square-foot medical-office building in Houston Healthpeak Properties Inc is developing the five-story property at 7500 Fannin St It already is 36 percent preleased and will include a...
Will Sledge and Kyle Kaminski, who recently left Mission Capital Advisors, have joined JLL Capital Markets' loan-sale advisory group Sledge, who had been with Mission Capital of New York for 17 years, most recently as head of business development...
A team of retail property investment-sales specialists led by Ron Duong has moved back to Marcus & Millichap from Cushman & Wakefield Duong, who was named senior vice president of the company's national retail group, previously had been...
Jeff Altenau and Zach Yarnoff have joined Cushman & Wakefield's capital markets team in Chicago The two, who joined the brokerage giant from Eastdil Secured, will oversee Cushman's debt capital markets platform, handling deals in Chicago and...
Kilroy Realty Corp has promoted Jonathan Praw to executive vice president and chief investment officer Praw replaces Steve Rosetta, who is leaving the Los Angeles REIT and had been chief investment officer since joining Kilroy two years ago from...
The Real Deal NKF Capital Markets has hired Brett Siegel, Evan Layne and Jean Celestin to leads its investment-sales group in New York City The three are joining from Eastdil Secured, where Siegel and Lane worked on office sales transactions, and...
Eastdil Secured has hired J Philip Brosseau Jr and Ryan Reid as managing directors and heads of the firm's multifamily practice in the southeastern United States and Texas The two joined the Los Angeles brokerage from CBRE, where Brosseau had been...