Harbor Group International has hired Michael Nathan as chief investment officer for office Nathan is a 20-year industry veteran who most recently was partner and managing principal of TKF Real Estate Investment, a New York investor that pursues...
Christopher Honn, a seasoned specialist in seniors-housing lending, has been named managing director of senior housing originations at NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC Honn, who is based in Chicago, joined the Plano, Texas, lender from Regions Bank,...
Berkadia has named Michael Conway senior director of its joint-venture equity and structured capital unit Conway joins the unit from Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, where he was vice president of equity capital markets He previously was...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has hired three veteran lending executives to build out its bridge-lending operation The Plano, Texas, lender, a venture of Meridian Capital Group and Barings LLC, hired Brian Skurnik as managing director and program...
Paramount Group Inc has named Wilbur Paes chief operating officer and Peter Brindley head of real estate Both are newly created positions Paes has been chief financial officer and treasurer of the New York office REIT since 2016 and will remain in...
Gerald D Hines, who in 1957 launched what has become one of the world’s best known developers, passed away yesterday at the age of 95 His son, Jeffrey C Hines, who is president and chief executive of Hines and has been named to the additional...
John C Moe, a senior investment executive with Blackstone Group’s Equity Office Properties operation, has joined Colliers International as executive managing director and head of its San Francisco office Moe, a 32-year industry veteran, will...
Houston Business Journal Construction is underway on a 116,500-square-foot medical-office building in Houston Healthpeak Properties Inc is developing the five-story property at 7500 Fannin St It already is 36 percent preleased and will include a...
Will Sledge and Kyle Kaminski, who recently left Mission Capital Advisors, have joined JLL Capital Markets' loan-sale advisory group Sledge, who had been with Mission Capital of New York for 17 years, most recently as head of business development...