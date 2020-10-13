Log In or Subscribe to read more
John C Moe, a senior investment executive with Blackstone Group’s Equity Office Properties operation, has joined Colliers International as executive managing director and head of its San Francisco office Moe, a 32-year industry veteran, will...
Steve DeGennaro, a seasoned corporate finance executive, has been named chief financial officer of Marcus & Millichap, replacing Marty Louie, who late last year was named director of corporate initiatives In his new post, Louie, who had been...
Houston Business Journal Construction is underway on a 116,500-square-foot medical-office building in Houston Healthpeak Properties Inc is developing the five-story property at 7500 Fannin St It already is 36 percent preleased and will include a...
A team of retail property investment-sales specialists led by Ron Duong has moved back to Marcus & Millichap from Cushman & Wakefield Duong, who was named senior vice president of the company's national retail group, previously had been...
Jeff Altenau and Zach Yarnoff have joined Cushman & Wakefield's capital markets team in Chicago The two, who joined the brokerage giant from Eastdil Secured, will oversee Cushman's debt capital markets platform, handling deals in Chicago and...
The Real Deal NKF Capital Markets has hired Brett Siegel, Evan Layne and Jean Celestin to leads its investment-sales group in New York City The three are joining from Eastdil Secured, where Siegel and Lane worked on office sales transactions, and...
Eastdil Secured has hired J Philip Brosseau Jr and Ryan Reid as managing directors and heads of the firm's multifamily practice in the southeastern United States and Texas The two joined the Los Angeles brokerage from CBRE, where Brosseau had been...
The investment sales team of Charles Moore and Marlene Fujita Winkel, a CBRE fixture in the Las Vegas market for more than 18 years, has moved to Cushman & Wakefield Moore, who had been with CBRE for more than 23 years, and Fujita, an...
Mark Dymek, a long-time investment-sales specialist with Eastdil Secured, has joined Grossman Company Properties as senior vice president of acquisitions and financing In his new post, Dymek, who most recently was managing director of Eastdil, will...