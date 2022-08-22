Log In or Subscribe to read more
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has hired three veteran lending executives to build out its bridge-lending operation The Plano, Texas, lender, a venture of Meridian Capital Group and Barings LLC, hired Brian Skurnik as managing director and program...
Paramount Group Inc has named Wilbur Paes chief operating officer and Peter Brindley head of real estate Both are newly created positions Paes has been chief financial officer and treasurer of the New York office REIT since 2016 and will remain in...
Gerald D Hines, who in 1957 launched what has become one of the world’s best known developers, passed away yesterday at the age of 95 His son, Jeffrey C Hines, who is president and chief executive of Hines and has been named to the additional...
John C Moe, a senior investment executive with Blackstone Group’s Equity Office Properties operation, has joined Colliers International as executive managing director and head of its San Francisco office Moe, a 32-year industry veteran, will...
Houston Business Journal Construction is underway on a 116,500-square-foot medical-office building in Houston Healthpeak Properties Inc is developing the five-story property at 7500 Fannin St It already is 36 percent preleased and will include a...
Will Sledge and Kyle Kaminski, who recently left Mission Capital Advisors, have joined JLL Capital Markets' loan-sale advisory group Sledge, who had been with Mission Capital of New York for 17 years, most recently as head of business development...
Kilroy Realty Corp has promoted Jonathan Praw to executive vice president and chief investment officer Praw replaces Steve Rosetta, who is leaving the Los Angeles REIT and had been chief investment officer since joining Kilroy two years ago from...
John Raggio, a 30-plus year veteran of the commercial real state industry, has joined Eyzenberg & Co, a New York investment bank where he'll originate, structure and place debt and equity He'll also place capital for ground-lease transactions...
Antonio Hachem, who had been partner of Pacific Southwest Realty Services, has been named principal of George Smith Partners He becomes the Los Angeles company's eighth principal The company was founded in 1992 by Steve Bram, Gary M Tenzer, Gary E...